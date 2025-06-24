A Gripping New Thriller Takes Readers On A Heart-Pounding Journey

Debut author Roselyn Teukolsky delivers an electrifying crime thriller with A Reluctant Spy . It is a novel that blends high-stakes suspense, technological intrigue, and emotional depth. Set in the academic world of Cornell University, this page-turner follows Madeline Geiger. She is a brilliant computer scientist thrust into a dangerous investigation after an accident claims her husband's life.

Madeline, a socially awkward but fiercely intelligent heroine, uncovers a chilling ring hidden deep within the Computer Science Department, using her hacking skills to navigate the dark web and academic rivalries. Teukolsky, a former computer science teacher, brings authenticity to the tech-driven plot, while skydiving scenes pulse with adrenaline, symbolizing Madeline's fight for freedom and truth. Themes of betrayal, resilience, and redemption resonate, making this a standout thriller with a strong female lead.

A Reluctant Spy is a love letter to those who defy expectations. Madeline's journey from grief to empowerment reflects the courage we all seek in the face of adversity. The novel's Ithaca setting, vivid and atmospheric, grounds the story in a world both familiar and treacherous.

Critics praise A Reluctant Spy for its relentless pacing, smart twists, and emotional core. Teukolsky crafts a heroine who's as compelling as she is unconventional. Readers are drawn to Madeline's transformation into a fearless spy, making this a must-read for thriller enthusiasts and STEM lovers alike.

A Reluctant Spy is available in paperback, audiobook, and e-book formats on Amazon and at independent bookstores. For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please visit . Or check out: .

About the author:

Roselyn Teukolsky, born in Johannesburg, South Africa, earned a B.Sc. in Math and Chemistry from the University of the Witwatersrand. She immigrated to the US at 23, later graduating from Cornell University with an M.S. in Mathematics Education. Teukolsky taught Math and Computer Science, primarily at Ithaca High School in Upstate New York, until retiring in 2009. She authored the Barron's AP Computer Science review book (now in its 12th edition) and How to Play Bridge with Your Spouse ... and Survive. Now a full-time crime fiction writer, she lives in Pasadena, California, with her husband, Saul Teukolsky. A Reluctant Spy is her debut novel.

Book Name: A Reluctant Spy

Author Name: Roselyn Teukolsky

ISBN Number: 1967036004

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Audiobook Version: Click Here