Miller & Smith Debuts Sadler Square In Glen Allen, Virginia Now Open To The Public

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Miller and Smith Homes Officially Opens New Sadler Square Community in Richmond VA"Miller & Smith officially debuts Sadler Square, its newest community in the Richmond market, located in the thriving Short Pump area of Glen Allen. With 10 homes already sold from the VIP list, the community showcases thoughtfully designed single-family homes with approximately 3,200 square feet of modern living space. The Crosby model is now open for tours-both in-person and virtually-with two additional models, the Arden and the Everly, on track for fall openings.

Richmond, VA - Miller & Smith is proud to announce the official opening of Sadler Square , our highly anticipated new community in Glen Allen, Virginia. After months of thoughtful planning, collaboration, and development, we're thrilled to share that the community is already seeing tremendous early interest-with 10 homes sold straight from our VIP list.

This strong start underscores not only the undeniable appeal of this Short Pump neighborhood but also the dedication of our entire team and the lasting strength of the Miller & Smith brand.







Sadler Square introduces a collection of well-appointed single-family homes, each offering approximately 3,200 square feet of smartly designed living space. Our Crosby model is now complete and open for tours-it's a beautiful showcase of the thoughtful architecture and design that Miller & Smith is known for. Whether you're local or out of town, you can explore it in person at 11460 Sligo Dr., Glen Allen, VA 23060 or via our immersive virtual tour .

Meanwhile, construction continues on two additional models: the Arden and the Everly. Framework was completed this week, and a recent walkthrough provided valuable alignment across our design and construction teams. Both homes are progressing on schedule and are expected to open for touring this fall.







Nestled in the thriving Short Pump area, Sadler Square is ideally situated within one of Henrico County's fastest-growing communities. Its location provides the perfect blend of suburban comfort and urban convenience.

Rich with history, Short Pump was founded in 1853 at the intersection of Three Chopt Road, Richmond Turnpike, and Pouncey Tract Road. Its name originates from the short-handled pump beneath the porch of an old inn built by Revolutionary War veteran Robert Hyde Saunders. Today, the area is a vibrant destination, home to the Short Pump Town Center, premier shopping, dining, a skating rink, and even a bowling alley-making it a sought-after place to live, work, and play.







About Miller & Smith

Founded in 1964, Miller & Smith is a privately owned builder and developer with a six-decade legacy of innovation in residential and commercial real estate. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company has delivered more than 6,250 single-family homes, nearly 9,600 townhomes, and over 2,200 condominiums, while developing nearly 14,000 homesites across 134 communities in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. From concept to completion, Miller & Smith is committed to building communities that inspire connection, comfort, and a true sense of home.

For more information about Sadler Square or Miller & Smith, visit .