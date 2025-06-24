Jasmine Farrell Releases New LGBTQ+ Poetry Collection Rising From The Roots

MENAFN - GetNews)



New Poetry Collection Rising From the Roots Uplifts with Raw Truth and Poignant Resilience

Jasmine Farrell is pleased to announce the release of her latest poetry collection , Rising From the Roots , a deeply moving exploration of identity, resilience, and self-acceptance. This collection reflects Farrell's personal journey, inviting readers to engage with their experiences of overcoming obstacles and embracing authenticity.

After publishing an e-book series, RE: Rising from the Shadows and RE: Daiving into Light , Farrell realized she had more to express. She unpublished those titles to allow her work to evolve and returned with Rising From the Roots.

In this collection, Farrell captures the intricacies of modern life, addressing themes such as love, community, being a late bloomer, relationships, and gratitude. Each poem is infused with raw emotion and candid reflections, resonating with anyone who has navigated personal growth. With her unique voice, Farrell weaves humor and poignancy, giving space for readers to also be transparent.

“Writing this collection was both a cathartic and empowering experience,” says Farrell.“I wanted to create a body of work that reflects my challenges while resonating with others who may feel lost or disconnected. My hope is that readers find solace, inspiration, and a sense of community within these pages.”

The collection guides readers on a poetic ride from struggle and pain to hope and liberation. With powerful pieces like "Endurance" and "Daring to Flourish," Farrell captures universal struggles and triumphs. In "Closure-less," she examines the intricacies of relationships, while "Living Out Dat One Dream" celebrates the joy of pursuing passions.

One of the standout features of Rising From the Roots is its accessibility. Farrell's approachable language and vivid imagery invite readers from all walks of life to engage with her work. Whether seasoned poetry lovers or newcomers, the collection offers moments of reflection, humor, and empowerment.

By exploring themes of identity, love, and personal growth, the collection resonates with readers seeking connection and understanding. Its candid approach fosters empathy and validation, making it a valuable resource for anyone navigating their own journeys. Overall, it promotes healing and self-acceptance, contributing to the broader conversation about individuality and belonging.

Rising From The Roots

By Jasmine Farrell

Independently Published

Release Date: June 24, 2025

ISBN Ebook: 978-1-7379460-6-9

ISBN Paperback: 978-1-7379460-7-6

Genre: Poetry. LGBTQ. Personal Growth.