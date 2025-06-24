403
U.S. Stock Markets Climb As Oil Prices Drop Sharply
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, June 24 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes surged on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices dropped by more than $3, falling to $64.93 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 507 points to close at 43,089, marking a 1.19% increase.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 281 points to reach 19,912, up 1.43%.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index gained approximately 67 points, ending the session at 6,092, a rise of 1.11%.
