The LGL Group, Inc. Announces Effectiveness Of Post-Effective Amendment To Form S-1

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (NYSE American: LGL WS) ("LGL Group" or the "Company") today announced that the Post-Effective Amendment to Form S-1 (No. 333-158319) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Warrant holders may now exercise their warrants under the Basic Warrant Exercise Rights (as defined in Amendment No. 1 to the Warrant Agreement ). Any warrant holder that exercises all of its warrants from and after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 16, 2025 until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 16, 2025, a Sunday, which allows holders to exercise the Warrants by the close of business on November 17, 2025, the expiration date (the "Over-Subscription Period" and the last day of such period, the "Over-Subscription Deadline"), may also choose to subscribe for any or all of the shares issuable pursuant to any unexercised warrants as of the Over-Subscription Deadline. Further information concerning how to exercise LGL Group Warrants can be found on the Warrant FAQ page of the Company's website at . None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants. Warrant Agent Computershare Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (together "Computershare"), serve as the Company's warrant agent. All holders of LGL Group's warrants should direct all questions concerning the Warrants to Computershare at:

By telephone (within the U.S., U.S. territories and Canada):

1-800-546-5141 By telephone (outside the U.S., U.S. territories and Canada):

1-781-575-2765 If delivering by U.S. mail: Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

c/o Voluntary Corporate Actions

P.O. Box 43011

Providence, RI 02940-3011

If delivering by courier: Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

c/o Voluntary Corporate Actions

150 Royall Street, Suite V

Canton, MA 02021

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial Electronic Instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is . LGL Group common stock and warrants are traded on the NYSE American under the symbols "LGL" and "LGL WS," respectively.

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The Company's engineering and design origins date back to the early 1900s. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company ("Lynch Glass"), the predecessor of LGL Group, was formed and emerged in the late 1920s as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. Lynch Glass was then renamed Lynch Corporation ("Lynch") and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The Company has a had a long history of owning and operating various business in the precision engineering, manufacturing, and services sectors.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy common stock of the Company or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact:

The LGL Group, Inc.

