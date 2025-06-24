TNR Gold Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) -("", "" or the "") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("") held on June 24, 2025 were passed. The agenda items outlined in the information circular for the AGM were approved and all directors standing for election were re-elected. The directors elected for the ensuing year were Kirill Klip, John Davies, Tobias Higgins, and Konstantin Klip. Manning Elliott LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company and renewal of the Stock Option Plan was also approved by the shareholders.

"I would like to thank all our shareholders for your overwhelming support, and the vote of confidence in the TNR Gold Team and our strategy for maximizing shareholders value," stated Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of TNR Gold. "Our Company has repaid our investment loan in full, and we do not have any debt. We believe that the recent market prices of our shares do not fully reflect the underlying value of TNR's assets. Our transformation from a project-generator junior mining company into a cashflow-generating royalty company may bring the necessary catalyst for improved market valuation of our assets."

"We are working on building the green energy metals royalty and gold company," continued Mr. Klip. "Our business model provides a unique entry point for the creation of supply chains for critical materials, such as energy metals, which are powering the Tesla Energy rEVolution, and the gold industry that is providing a hedge during this part of the economic cycle. Our shareholders are participating in the building of a "GEM Royalty and Gold Company". In our portfolio, we have a unique combination of assets providing exposure to different parts of the mining cycle, starting with the power of blue-sky discovery and including partnerships with industry leaders like McEwen Mining, Ganfeng Lithium, Lundin Mining and BHP as operators on the projects that could potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute value for our shareholders."

TNR Gold's motto remains: "Solid Values in Uncertain Times".

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Our business model provides a unique entry point in the creation of supply chains for critical materials like energy metals that are powering the energy rEVolution, and the gold industry that is providing a hedge for this stage of the economic cycle.

Our portfolio provides a unique combination of assets with exposure to multiple aspects of the mining cycle: the power of blue-sky discovery and important partnerships with industry leaders as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders.

Over the past twenty-nine years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality global exploration projects. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, the potential of the Mariana Lithium Project and Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina, among many others, have been recognized.

TNR holds a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina, of which 0.15% of such NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina (" LMA "), has the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% is the Company's NSR royalty interest. The Company would receive CAN$900,000, and its shareholder would receive CAN$100,000 on the repurchase by LMA, resulting in TNR holding a 0.45% NSR royalty and its shareholder holding a 0.05% NSR royalty.

The Mariana Lithium Project is 100% owned by Ganfeng Lithium. The Mariana Lithium Project has been approved by the Argentina provincial government of Salta for an environmental impact report. Ganfeng officially inaugurated Mariana Lithium's start of production at a 20,000 tons-per-annum lithium chloride plant on February 12, 2025.

TNR Gold also holds a 0.4% NSR royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. The Los Azules Copper Project is being developed by McEwen Mining.

TNR also holds a 7% NPR on the Batidero I and II properties of the Josemaria Project that is being developed by the joint-venture between Lundin Mining and BHP.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources. The Company's strategy with the Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with a major gold mining company. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and royalty holdings in Argentina (the Mariana Lithium project, the Los Azules Copper Project and the Batidero I & II properties of the Josemaria Project), and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

For further information concerning this news release, please contact Kirill Klip +1 604-229-8129.

