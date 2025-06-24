Antanas Guoga Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report Related To HYLQ Strategy Corp.
Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 1,364,625 Common Shares and 321,500 stock options, representing approximately 10.34% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 12.48% on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Transaction, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 1,379,625 Common Shares and 321,500 stock options, representing approximately 10.46% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 12.53% on a partially diluted basis.
Mr. Guoga has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , or may be requested by mail at: Antanas Guoga c/o Sol Strategies Inc., 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2, or by email at ... .
