75Th SMVDSB Meet: LG Okays Major Pilgrim Projects

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired the 75th meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, where a series of major infrastructure, safety, and service enhancement decisions were approved to improve pilgrim experience at the holy shrine.

The meeting marked the first for the newly constituted Board, which includes prominent members such as Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Sudha Murty, Baleshwar Rai, Dr. Ashok Bhan, Gunjan Rana, Dr. K.K. Talwar, Lalit Bhasin, Kulbhushan Ahuja and Suresh Kumar Sharma. The Lieutenant Governor welcomed the new members and expressed confidence in their contribution to the Shrine's spiritual and infrastructural development. He also acknowledged the valuable services of the outgoing members.

Among the key approvals were the construction of an exit track and the remodelling of the Manokamna area at Bhawan, development of New Vaishnavi Bhawan and cottages near the Katra sports stadium, and the widening of the yatra track between Sanjichhat and Bhawan. The operationalization of the Shrine Board's medical college at Kakryal was also given the green light. The Board reviewed the long-pending helipad project at Shiv Khori, being executed by BRO, and directed its completion by October 2025. A new helipad in Katra was also approved to improve connectivity for pilgrims.

To enhance sustainability and hygiene, the Board approved a comprehensive sewerage network for all Shrine area establishments and instructed the CEO to expand solar energy installations to reduce the Shrine's carbon footprint. The meeting also focused on improving pilgrim safety and feedback mechanisms. The LG directed officials to secure vulnerable stretches of the yatra track prone to landslides and stonefalls and emphasized the expansion of the Yatri Feedback System with monthly monitoring. He also suggested exploring volunteer-based assistance to guide and support pilgrims along the route.

Security measures were further strengthened with the inauguration of an Integrated Command and Control Centre in Katra and seven sub-centres, along with the deployment of modern surveillance equipment for real-time crowd monitoring. The Board also cleared the dedication of five newly constructed temples in Reasi in July and approved the construction of five more temples, maintaining uniform architectural design in line with Shrine Board aesthetics.

Financial assistance was sanctioned for institutions under the SMVD Charitable Society including the Gurukul, Medical and Nursing College, Hospital, and Sports Complex. A new dormitory block for 32 students at SMVD Gurukul, built at a cost of ₹71.82 lakh, was also inaugurated.