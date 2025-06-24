Hashj Cloud Mining Platform Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service, Opening New Digital Wealth Opportunities For Investors!

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) The platform uses industry-leading cloud computing technology to help you seize the opportunity of digital wealth!

[June 24, 2025, San Francisco] Just as Ethereum completed the Dencun upgrade and mining income increased significantly, HashJ, the world's leading cloud mining service platform, announced today the launch of a new ETH cloud mining investment plan. According to the latest data from CoinGecko, the annual growth rate of the ETH cloud mining market is as high as 58%, making it one of the hottest investment areas in 2025.







ETH Mining Ushers in a Golden Age

With the successful completion of the Ethereum Dencun upgrade, the ETH network transaction fee has been reduced by 40%, and miners' income has increased by about 25%. Dr. Alan Smith, technical director of HashJ, pointed out:“This upgrade shortens the investment return cycle of ETH cloud mining , which is 35% higher than last year. Our monitoring shows that the average daily income of ETH miners on the platform has steadily increased.”

HashJ cloud mining platform innovatively launched the “Smart Mining Portfolio” service, allowing investors to participate in:

● ETH cloud mining (main source of income)

● Energy-saving digital currency mining (XRP high liquidity)

● USDT mining (stable income)

● Bitcoin mining (value storage)

● Solana mining (high-performance public chain)

● Dogecoin mining (community popularity)

● Cardano mining (scientific research public chain)

HashJ Chief Investment Officer Michael explained:“This multi-currency combination strategy can be used to maintain an expected return of 15-25% while reducing the volatility of investors' annualized returns by 40%.”

Exclusive Benefits for New Users

● Enjoy $100 free trial after registration (can be used directly for mining)

● First registered users receive $18 USD cash

● Invest in more contract projects to get more passive income, as shown below:

Successful Case Sharing

A software engineer from Los Angeles used the HashJ cloud mining platform:

● Invested $5,000 in start-up capital

● Used 22-day contract projects, and the cumulative income after the contract expires was $1,875

● Successfully withdrew $6,875

“The most surprising thing is the automatic reinvestment function provided by the platform,” he said.“My mining income will be automatically converted into computing power, forming compound interest growth.”







Why Choose HashJ?

The HashJ platform boasts:

● The world's largest compliant mining farm group

● The latest Antminer technology

● 7×24 hours of professional operation and maintenance

● Multiple security certifications

● Support for multiple cryptocurrencies on the market

● Global services with multi-lingual customer service around the clock

About HashJ Cloud Mining

HashJ is the world's leading compliant cloud mining service provider, operating more than 30 large-scale mining farms in North America, Europe, and Asia, providing safe and reliable digital asset mining services to 1.2 million users worldwide.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.