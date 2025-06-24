DRML Miner Unveils Zero-Cost XRP Cloud Mining Platform

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) Innovative AI-Optimized Contracts Offer Daily Crypto Rewards, Referral Bonuses, and Secure Passive Income – Now Live

LONDON, UK – DRML Miner , a global leader in eco-conscious cryptocurrency mining, has officially launched its highly anticipated zero-cost XRP cloud mining platform , ushering in a new era of accessible, automated, and AI-enhanced digital asset earnings. Tailored for both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers, the platform provides users with daily XRP rewards, a $10 signup bonus, and the opportunity to grow passive income without any upfront hardware costs or technical know-how.







This launch comes at a pivotal moment, with XRP currently in a price consolidation phase , offering a unique chance for investors to generate consistent returns while traditional markets remain uncertain.

What Sets DRML Miner's XRP Cloud Mining Apart

With traditional mining often plagued by high costs and complex setups, DRML Miner breaks down these barriers through a user-friendly, cloud-based solution. Users simply register, select a mining contract, and start earning- no rigs, no maintenance, no hassle .

Key features of the new XRP mining contracts include:



AI-Powered Yield Optimization : Smart allocation of hashrate ensures optimal returns, even during stagnant market conditions.

Daily XRP Payouts : Predictable earnings improve liquidity and minimize exposure to price volatility.

100% Remote Participation : Start mining instantly from anywhere in the world. Principal Security : All contracts guarantee a full return of principal at expiration.

A Strategic Entry Point for XRP Investors

According to the DRML Miner team, the launch of XRP-only mining contracts was strategically timed to coincide with the asset's ongoing consolidation, allowing users to profit regardless of short-term price swings.

“We see XRP's current price range not as a plateau, but as potential,” said the CEO of DRML Miner.“Our new mining contracts unlock the value of XRP in a stable, low-risk, and fully automated way.”

Real Returns Backed by Real Results

The platform offers a range of contract tiers designed to suit various investment preferences. Verified performance metrics include:



2-Day Plan : +7.0% return

5-Day Plan : +1.3% return

15-Day Plan : +1.45% return 30-Day Plan : +1.55% return

These figures reflect historical averages and highlight the consistency and transparency of DRML Miner's operations.

About DRML Miner

Founded in 2018 and legally registered in the UK , DRML Miner operates more than 120 sustainable mining farms powered by renewable energy. With over 7 million users globally , the platform is committed to making crypto mining accessible, eco-friendly, and profitable for all.

Whether you're a long-term XRP holder or exploring crypto for the first time, DRML Miner offers a secure, smart, and sustainable way to earn.

Start mining XRP today at

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.