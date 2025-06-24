Celebrate The Wonderfully Weird: The Oddities And Curiosities Expo Descends On New Orleans

Enjoy a showcase of all things weird.

NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves for the strangest and most exciting event of the year as The Oddities and Curiosities Expo , the ultimate celebration of all things peculiar and extraordinary, returns to New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA on July 19th and 20th.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is a one-of-a-kind traveling showcase that brings together hundreds of oddity vendors and artists from across the country, creating a playground for the strange and unusual. Here, the weird, wonderful, and downright bizarre unite in a fascinating display of the extraordinary, providing a platform for vendors and artists to connect with a community of like-minded individuals.

The event will travel coast to coast, visiting 40 cities in the United States and Canada in 2025.

Attendees can browse and shop for rare and unique items, including taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, dark artistry, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, metaphysical accoutrements, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones, and funeral collectibles.

Beyond shopping, the expo offers an immersive experience with photo opportunities, tarot readings, sideshow performances, and various concessions to keep attendees entertained throughout the day.

Founded in Oklahoma by Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio, The Oddities and Curiosities Expo has hosted hundreds of events across North America, recognizing a growing demand for this unique large-scale gathering.

"We created this expo to give odd small businesses and artists a space where they can thrive," said Michelle. "Our goal is to build a community where people feel safe to be themselves, surrounded by like-minded folks who appreciate the weird and wonderful."

With its strong DIY ethos and a commitment to excellence, the expo continues to grow year after year. "Our success comes from working with the best exhibitors in the world and curating every event to deliver exactly what our attendees want to see," Michelle added. "We're always looking for ways to evolve and make the experience even better for both our exhibitors and our guests."

As the original, curated event of its kind, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo remains the leading destination for the wonderfully weird.

Guests of The Oddities and Curiosities Expo can also purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to make their own full-sized taxidermy mount, which will vary by city, or insect pinning classes.

All classes, hosted by The Sleeping Sirens, students will work with sustainably sourced specimens to learn the basics of taxidermy and entomology and will be provided with a variety of tools and materials.

It is important to note: All animals in the taxidermy class and other parts of the show – like preserved specimens – are sourced ethically and died of natural causes.

EVENT INFO

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will take place Saturday, July 19th from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, July 20th from 10am to 4pm at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA, 70130. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. The event is all ages - however, parents are advised to use their best judgment about if their children should attend.

The Jackalope Taxidermy Class will be held on Saturday, July 19th, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for $225. The Beetles and Spiders Beginner Entomology Class sessions will be held on Sunday, July 20th, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and again from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM for $150. All classes will be hosted by Heather Clark of Sleeping Sirens Art & Oddities with built in breaks for lunch and exploring the expo. Materials and tools are provided, and tickets include admission to the expo.

For additional information, follow The Oddities and Curiosities Expo on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

