Pediatric Dentist Dr. Molly Gunsaulis Of Dentistry For Children Shares Expert Insight On Understanding Tongue-Ties And Their Impact In Hellonation

What are the lasting effects of tongue-ties in children, and when should parents seek treatment? Dr. Molly Gunsaulis of Dentistry for Children in Spokane Valley, Washington addresses this in HelloNation , explaining that tongue-ties, medically known as ankyloglossia, are more than a minor anatomical anomaly. These conditions can affect a child's ability to breastfeed, speak clearly, maintain oral hygiene, and even breathe properly during sleep.

Dr. Gunsaulis describes how tongue-ties occur when the lingual frenulum-a small fold of tissue under the tongue-is too short or tight, restricting tongue movement. Often identified in infancy, this condition can hinder proper latching during breastfeeding, leading to issues such as poor milk transfer, maternal discomfort, and infant weight concerns. Speech and developmental challenges may arise later, especially when tongue mobility is insufficient for articulating certain sounds or managing routine tasks like licking and eating.

Diagnosis involves a clinical evaluation of tongue function and the use of mobility scoring tools to determine if intervention is necessary. Dr. Gunsaulis stresses that not all visible frenula require treatment; functional impact is the key consideration. When appropriate, procedures like frenotomy or frenuloplasty are performed to release the restriction. These treatments are often paired with feeding or myofunctional therapy to help restore proper tongue movement and promote healthy development.

The full article, Understanding Tongue-Ties and Their Impact , offers a clear and practical guide for families navigating the diagnosis and treatment of tongue-ties.

