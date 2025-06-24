Pediatric Dentist Dr. Molly Gunsaulis Of Dentistry For Children Shares Expert Insight On Understanding Tongue-Ties And Their Impact In Hellonation
Dr. Gunsaulis describes how tongue-ties occur when the lingual frenulum-a small fold of tissue under the tongue-is too short or tight, restricting tongue movement. Often identified in infancy, this condition can hinder proper latching during breastfeeding, leading to issues such as poor milk transfer, maternal discomfort, and infant weight concerns. Speech and developmental challenges may arise later, especially when tongue mobility is insufficient for articulating certain sounds or managing routine tasks like licking and eating.
Diagnosis involves a clinical evaluation of tongue function and the use of mobility scoring tools to determine if intervention is necessary. Dr. Gunsaulis stresses that not all visible frenula require treatment; functional impact is the key consideration. When appropriate, procedures like frenotomy or frenuloplasty are performed to release the restriction. These treatments are often paired with feeding or myofunctional therapy to help restore proper tongue movement and promote healthy development.
The full article, Understanding Tongue-Ties and Their Impact , offers a clear and practical guide for families navigating the diagnosis and treatment of tongue-ties.
About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.
Patrick McCabe
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment