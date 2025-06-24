DIRTT Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Broker non-votes
|Nominee
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Douglas Edwards
|150,757,354
|99.90
|152,782
|0.10
|12,846,277
|Aron English
|150,570,712
|99.78
|339,424
|0.22
|12,846,277
|Holly Hess Groos
|149,131,368
|98.82
|1,778,768
|1.18
|12,846,277
|Shalima Pannikode
|148,787,965
|98.59
|2,122,171
|1.41
|12,846,277
|Scott Robinson
|150,746,653
|99.89
|163,483
|0.11
|12,846,277
|Scott Ryan
|150,584,263
|99.78
|325,873
|0.22
|12,846,277
|Benjamin Urban
|150,748,805
|99.89
|161,331
|0.11
|12,846,277
All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR () and EDGAR ().
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“DRT”.
