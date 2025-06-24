DIRTT Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the“Company”,“we”,“our”,“us” or“ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2025. The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Votes for Votes withheld Broker non-votes Nominee Number Percent Number Percent Number Douglas Edwards 150,757,354 99.90 152,782 0.10 12,846,277 Aron English 150,570,712 99.78 339,424 0.22 12,846,277 Holly Hess Groos 149,131,368 98.82 1,778,768 1.18 12,846,277 Shalima Pannikode 148,787,965 98.59 2,122,171 1.41 12,846,277 Scott Robinson 150,746,653 99.89 163,483 0.11 12,846,277 Scott Ryan 150,584,263 99.78 325,873 0.22 12,846,277 Benjamin Urban 150,748,805 99.89 161,331 0.11 12,846,277



All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR () and EDGAR ().

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“DRT”.

