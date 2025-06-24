Parkland Corporation Announces Results Of The 2025 Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Company is pleased to announce that all matters presented at the Meeting were approved, including the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the arrangement with Sunoco LP (the "Arrangement") and election of all ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2025 (the "Information Circular"). The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below and are made available on Parkland's SEDAR+ profile at . The Arrangement remains subject to other closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the final approval by the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. The Arrangement is expected to close in the second half of 2025. Resolution 1 Approval of the Arrangement Resolution:

Votes For 127,089,612 93.46 % Votes Against 8,890,026 6.54 %

Resolution 2

Election of directors of Parkland to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, until their successor is elected or appointed, or until they otherwise cease to hold office:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Felipe Bayon 89,964,790 66.16 % 46,015,816 33.84 % Nora Duke 89,480,242 65.80 % 46,500,364 34.20 % Robert Espey 83,194,482 61.18 % 52,786,124 38.82 % Sue Gove 95,328,135 70.10 % 40,652,471 29.90 % Timothy Hogarth 124,846,777 91.81 % 11,133,829 8.19 % Richard Hookway 89,731,677 65.99 % 46,248,929 34.01 % Michael Jennings 85,868,491 63.15 % 50,112,115 36.85 % Angela John 90,377,551 66.46 % 45,603,055 33.54 % James Neate 90,426,312 66.50 % 45,554,294 33.50 % Mariame McIntosh Robinson 90,496,213 66.55 % 45,484,393 33.45 %

Resolution 3

Reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, with remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of Parkland:

Votes For 134,418,865 97.87 % Votes Withheld 2,929,008 2.13 %

Resolution 4

Approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland's approach to executive compensation as set forth and described in the Information Circular:

Votes For 88,102,453 64.79 % Votes Against 47,877,185 35.21 %

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with safe and reliable operations in twenty-six countries across the Americas. Our retail network meets the fuel, and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with fuel to operate, complete projects and better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact, including manufacturing and blending renewable fuels, ultra-fast EV charging, a variety of solutions for carbon credits and renewables, and solar power. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two interconnected pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers through our proprietary brands, differentiated offers, extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embedded across our organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements"). When used in this news release, the words "commit", "ensure", "enhance", "expect", "increase", "ongoing", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the final approval of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, receipt of regulatory approvals, satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Arrangement and the anticipated timing of closing of the Arrangement.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties including, but not limited to: general economic, regulatory, market and business conditions; the completion of the Arrangement on anticipated terms and timing, or at all, including obtaining court approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions; Parkland's ability to execute its business strategy; action by other persons or companies; the expected timing of the court approval and the anticipated effective date of the Arrangement may be changed or delayed; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described under the headings "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Parkland's current Annual Information Form, under the headings "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Parkland's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the most recently completed financial period, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Information Circular, each as filed on SEDAR+ and available on Parkland's website at . The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

