Electra Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Against
|% of Votes Against
|Trent Mell
|2,736,080
|96.34%
|103,957
|3.66%
|John Pollesel
|2,766,756
|97.42%
|73,281
|2.58%
|C.L.“Butch” Otter
|2,748,764
|96.79%
|91,263
|3.21%
|Susan Uthayakumar
|2,758,779
|97.14%
|81,258
|2.86%
|Alden Greenhouse
|2,767,064
|97.43%
|72,973
|2.57%
2022 Amended and Restated LTIP
The 2022 Amended and Restated LTIP was last approved by Shareholders on August 13, 2024 and the LTIP resolution does not amend the 2022 Amended and Restated LTIP, other than increasing the number of Options, PSUs, RSUs and DSUs from 1,429,961 Options to 2,500,000 Options; from 100,000 PSUs to 125,000 PSUs; and from 175,000 DSUs to 400,000 DSUs, with the number of RSUs remaining the same at 125,000 RSUs, such that the maximum number of Common Shares to be reserved for issuance under the 2022 Amended and Restated LTIP be revised from 1,829,961 Common Shares to 3,150,000 Common Shares.
The 2022 Amended and Restated LTIP was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”) and remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra is a leader in advancing North America's critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Currently focused on developing North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a phased strategy to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. In addition to establishing the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra's strategy includes nickel refining and battery recycling. Growth projects include integrating black mass recycling at its existing refining complex, evaluating opportunities for cobalt production in Bécancour, Quebec, and exploring nickel sulfate production potential in North America. For more information, please visit .
Contact
Heather Smiles
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Electra Battery Materials
...
1.416.900.3891
