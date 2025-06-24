Camden National Corporation Announces Its Second Quarter 2025 Dividend
CAMDEN, Maine, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ; the "Company"), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.23% based on the June 23, 2025, closing price of the Company's common stock at $39.72 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.
About Camden National Corporation
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire and is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational . Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.
SOURCE Camden National CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment