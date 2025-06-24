FRC Hosts Lift Up Life Broadcast On Third Anniversary Of Dobbs SCOTUS Decision
WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the third anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Family Research Council hosted a broadcast, Lift Up Life: A Day of Prayer and Fasting for Life, now available for viewing on the Stand Firm app or at LiftUpLifeDay .
On why FRC hosted the Lift Up Life broadcast, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented:
"As chemical abortion continues to take innocent lives and put women at risk, this is a moment for urgent, hope-filled prayer and unified action," said Perkins. "During his term, President Biden implemented harmful FDA policies that stripped away critical safeguards for women and dramatically expanded access to mifepristone. New research shows that 1 in 10 women who take mifepristone experience serious medical complications, and chemical abortion now accounts for at least 63% of all abortions in the United States. We need the Trump administration to reverse these dangerous Biden-era policies and reinstate the protections that value both mothers and their unborn children."
WHO: Tony Perkins, Family Research Council President
David Benham, Cities4Life President
Jason Benham, Benham Companies Co-Founder
David Bereit, Life Leadership Conference Executive Director
Craig DeRoche, Family Policy Alliance President & CEO
John Ensor, PassionLife President
Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD-01), Bipartisan Congressional Pro-Life Caucus Co-Chair
Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC-08)
Jack Hibbs, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Founding & Senior Pastor
Phil Hopper, Abundant Life Church Lead Pastor in Lee's Summit, MO
Bishop Vincent Mathews, Tabernacle Church Senior Pastor in Southaven, MS
Bunni Pounds, Christians Engaged President
Mayra Rodriguez, Global Pro-Life Activist
Mary Szoch, Family Research Council Director of the Center for Human Dignity
WHAT: Lift Up Life: A Day of Prayer and Fasting for Life
WHEN: Available to stream on Tuesday, June 24, 2025
WHERE: On FRC's Stand Firm app or LiftUpLifeDay
Download the Stand Firm app from the Apple and Google Play stores:
