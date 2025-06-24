TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR APPOINTMENTS

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced changes to its board of directors. Bradley Carroll has been appointed as the Audit Committee Chairman and Todd Bailey has been appointed as the Asset Liability Committee Chairman of Touchmark National Bank.

Robert "Bobby" Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark National Bank, commented, "Touchmark is fortunate to have Bradley Carroll and Todd Bailey assuming these leadership positions on our board of directors. Few community banks have someone with their knowledge, industry leadership, and skillset directing their Audit Committee and Asset Liability Committees." He continued, "Additionally, the company accepted the resignation of Byron Richardson, Lead Director, from our company and bank's board of directors. Richardson stepped down to focus on his consulting business, and we thank him for his service to our company."

As Audit Committee Chairman, Carroll will play a vital role in overseeing the company's financial reporting, internal controls, and risk management, as well as help the board of directors in its oversight responsibilities. Carroll has more than 30 years of experience working in public accounting and internal audit and held the chief audit executive role at State Bank Financial Corporation and was the national practice leader for financial institutions at Frazier and Deeter, CPAs and Advisors. Carroll has been a featured speaker at local and national conferences and events on topics ranging from fraud prevention and enterprise risk management to adhering to IIA professional standards.

As Asset Liability Committee Chairman, Bailey will play a vital role in overseeing the company's balance sheet strategy, interest rate sensitivity and liquidity risk management, as well as help the board of directors in its oversight responsibilities. Bailey is an experienced Chief Financial Officer and financial services professional. Bailey has more than 35 years of banking and financial services experience with much of his career at SunTrust Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank and Georgia Primary Bank, a community bank he helped start in Atlanta. Bailey finished his professional career at Safe Systems Inc., a fintech company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and is now focused on his consulting practice.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc., and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $432 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at under Investor Relations.

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.

