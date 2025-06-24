Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Highwoods To Release Second Quarter 2025 Results Tuesday, July 29Th


2025-06-24 04:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call Wednesday, July 30th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, July 29th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 30th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 172004. International callers should dial (404) 975-4839 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed on the Company's website at through the“Highwoods Properties Q1 Earnings Call” link under the“Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...
919-872-4924

