Envirogold Global Announces Executive Promotions To Support Commercial Deployment And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), (“EnviroGold,” or the“Company”), a clean technology company focused on reprocessing mine tailings to recover precious, base, and critical metals, today announces internal executive appointments designed to support near-term commercial execution and future growth.



Mr. Grant Freeman has been promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer . Mr. Royston Denysschen has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer .

These appointments recognise the significant contributions of each executive in advancing the Company's proprietary NVRO ProcessTM from demonstration to commercial readiness. The revised executive structure aligns management accountability with two strategic priorities: (i) rapid deployment of the Company's first commercial plant, and (ii) implementation of disciplined, standardised processes to support commercial growth.

Mr. Freeman, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has led the development of EnviroGold's technology platform to commercial readiness while enhancing both operational frameworks and the Company's service capabilities. In his new role as Deputy CEO, Mr. Freeman will focus on converting advanced opportunities into revenue-generating contracts while deepening engagement with partners and investors.

Mr. Denysschen, previously Commercial Director, is now appointed Chief Operating Officer. His appointment formalises his leadership of the Company's Rapid Deployment Pathway, commercial operations, and company-wide operating discipline. Mr. Denysschen's expertise in process implementation and stakeholder management will be instrumental as EnviroGold commissions its first plant and prepares to replicate the model across multiple sites.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Cam will continue to lead the Company and, drawing on his experience commercialising breakthrough technologies, will also head a newly established New Products & Developments unit. This division will focus on EnviroGold's technology platform and intellectual property portfolio, leveraging both existing and new IP developments. The unit will capitalize on the Company's deep industry knowledge and know-how to address emerging industry challenges while supporting long-term growth and value creation.

Chair Paul McRae commented:“These appointments provide EnviroGold with the leadership strength and experience required to successfully launch its first commercial operating plant and establish a strong foundation for future growth. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David, Grant and Royston for their continued leadership and commitment as we enter this exciting new phase of development.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold's proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

