Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Rocklin, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKLIN, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Sacramento-area community, Vista Oaks , is coming soon to Rocklin, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 46 one- and two-story single-family homes. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2025.

Bordered by open space and beautiful, mature trees, Vista Oaks is an exclusive enclave of luxury new construction homes nestled within an established neighborhood. Distinguished by sophisticated architectural details and thoughtfully designed floor plans made for modern living, the homes will offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-car garages, and up to 4,375 square feet of living space. Pricing is anticipated to start from $1.1 million.









“Vista Oaks will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Rocklin area,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Rocklin.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located near Ursula Way and Calverhall Way in Rocklin, approximately 20 miles northeast of Sacramento, the community features access to excellent schools, convenient commuter routes, and nearby parks and trails. Vista Oaks also offers easy access to Interstate 80 and proximity to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations including Westfield Galleria at Roseville, Fountains at Roseville, and Ridge at Creekside.

Residents will be served by top-rated schools within the Rocklin Unified School District, making Vista Oaks an ideal community for families.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Ridgeline at Bickford by Toll Brothers , Hidden Ridge , and Preserve at Folsom Ranch . For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Vista Oaks, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

