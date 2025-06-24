Lockton Appoints Lisa Hawker As Regional COO For People Solutions

Hawker spent two decades at Hylant, most recently serving as their Chief Growth Officer. Prior to that, she was Hylant's President of Employee Benefits Operations for nearly 15 years, during which she led the national employee benefits team, drove innovation, and created multiple specialty practices. Prior to Hylant, she worked at Marsh in various practice and sales leadership roles.

"Lisa is a highly experienced and collaborative leader who has proven skills in cultivating a strong company culture," said Tim Ryan, Lockton's U.S. President. "She's an innovative, forward-thinking leader with a deep understanding of the industry, and I am excited for all of the ways her expertise will benefit our entire U.S. organization."

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Hawker has many community and business passions where she has taken an active leadership or senior board role, including chair of the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers' Council of Employee Benefits Executives, board member of the Worldwide Broker Network, chair of the 2025 Toledo American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, and board chair of the YMCA/JCC of Greater Toledo. Hawker's deep commitment to community involvement and philanthropy makes her a strong fit for Lockton, a company long recognized for its local roots and dedication to giving back .

"I'm honored to join Lockton at such a pivotal time of growth and transformation," said Hawker. "Lockton's reputation as a client-centric and people-first business resonates deeply with me. I am excited to collaborate with talented teams as we continue to evolve and elevate our People Solutions business."

Hawker will be based in Kansas City and will report to Tim Ryan.

