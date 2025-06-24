James M. Moten Delivers Powerful Message Of Faith And Resilience At The LA Times Festival Of Books 30Th Anniversary

A gripping personal story of racism, military service, and unwavering belief in God moves readers at USC

- James M. Moten

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the milestone 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books, held April 26–27, 2025, at the University of Southern California, author James M. Moten brought raw honesty and unwavering faith to the spotlight. In a moving recorded interview and book signing organized by MainSpring Books, Moten shared insights from his memoir I IRS (My Hell of Life) -a powerful, unflinching account of growing up in the segregated South, confronting systemic racism in the military and IRS, and ultimately rising above it all through faith.

Festival attendees were visibly moved as Moten, a retired IRS agent and military veteran, detailed his personal battles with discrimination and his path to healing.“This book isn't just about me,” he shared.“It's about what we all can overcome with God's help. Racism doesn't have to define you-faith can free you.” His story resonated deeply with readers who appreciated his courage, spiritual resilience, and the hope woven throughout his journey.

More than a memoir, I IRS (My Hell of Life) is a testimony of survival, accountability, and transformation. Moten not only built a successful financial consulting business after enduring injustice, but also emerged as a voice for those who've felt silenced by oppression. His words challenge readers to examine both the personal and systemic battles we face-and to answer them with perseverance and grace.

James M. Moten also expressed heartfelt appreciation for MainSpring Books, saying,“God sends angels, and MainSpring Books has been my angels. I feel like a Black Tom Cruise out here-I'm treated like royalty.” His experience at the festival was a celebration of truth, justice, and a powerful reminder that every voice matters.

With candid reflections and spiritual conviction, Moten's presence at the LA Times Festival of Books left a lasting impression-one that invited readers to rise with faith no matter the hardship.



