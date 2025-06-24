Business In Siam Co. Ltd Celebrates Assisting Foreigners With Legal, Corporate, And Relocation Services For Over 10 Years

Bangkok, Thailand – Business in Siam, a Thailand-based consultancy, is excited to celebrate assisting foreigners with legal, corporate, and relocation services since 2013. The company offers expert guidance to individuals and companies seeking to navigate Thailand's legal and business landscape with confidence.

With independent advice and services on all aspects related to Thailand, the lawyer in thailand competently takes care of all the complicated details by utilising its team's vast experience and wide network to help individuals access and deal with all the contacts they will need to get settled or conduct business in Thailand.

“Many people are attracted to Thailand's rapid economic expansion, the temperate climate, and the people. Indeed, it is one of the world's most attractive countries for investment, tourism, and even retirement,” said a spokesperson for the consultancy.“Business in Siam was set up to help out with all legal and practical issues related to living and working in Thailand. Established in Thailand in 2013, we offer advice and support with the country's family law and property law, how to set up a company, as well as translation and other services.”

From handling all the legal requirements and handling all contact with Thai authorities and partners on their clients' behalf to taking full responsibility for meeting all their client's unique needs, some of Business in Siam's areas of expertise include:

Succession : When a person who is not a Thai citizen passes away with assets in Thailand, a court decision is required to manage the succession to the legal heirs. Whether it involves the design and implementation of a testament or acting as an administrator, Business in Siam's focus is on efficient estate management that respects the intentions of the deceased, the interests of the heirs, and the applicable legal requirements.

Family Law: The team at Business in Siam is a specialist in Thai family law. The most common assignments are those related to the last will and testament, inventory of the estate, and succession.

Corporate Services : The experienced consultancy provides comprehensive guidance to help individuals determine which type of company is best for their business, then skillfully handles the entire process to establish the company and obtain the necessary permissions on their client's behalf.

Business in Siam encourages individuals to schedule a 30-minute consultation free of charge today by filling out the contact form provided via the website.

About Business in Siam Co. Ltd

