Long Island Native Sean Mcauliffe Lands Podium Finish In IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Debut At Watkins Glen

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local entrepreneur and race car driver Sean McAuliffe made a high-speed entrance onto the IMSA stage last weekend, scoring a podium finish (P3) and a strong P4 in his debut race weekend at the iconic Watkins Glen International in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.Driving for Precision Performance Motorsports (PPM) alongside co-driver Sebastian Carazo, McAuliffe piloted the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 through one of the fastest and most demanding circuits on the schedule, marking his first-ever race at Watkins Glen.“Even though I've lived in New York my whole life, this was my first time racing at The Glen-and what an experience. The speed, the flow, the challenge... it's unlike anything else,” said McAuliffe.“To walk away with a podium on debut is something I'm proud of-but it's just the beginning.”McAuliffe, who resides in Huntington, NY, is not only carving out a name for himself in professional motorsports but also as a seasoned business leader, currently serving as Chief Marketing Officer of Automotive Keys Group and founder of several successful e-commerce ventures.“I know firsthand how powerful motorsports can be as a platform for brand storytelling and client engagement. Lamborghini's trackside hospitality is first class-it's a unique opportunity for businesses to entertain key clients, build relationships, and generate memorable brand exposure,” he added.Sean is actively seeking Long Island-based sponsors to partner with him for the remainder of the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season. Sponsorship packages include:-High-quality video and photo assets-Trackside hospitality access at IMSA events-In-person appearances-Opportunities to showcase the race car at corporate events (schedule permitting)The next round of the championship takes place at Road America from July 31 – August 3, one of McAuliffe's favorite circuits.Businesses interested in collaborating can connect with Sean on LinkedIn or visit his website at McAuliffeRacing for partnership inquiries and media.

