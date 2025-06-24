Golden Arrow Options Third Project In Argentina
|
Anniversary Following the
|
Work Commitment
($US)
|
Cash Payments
($US)
|
Vesting
|
First
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
-
|
Second
|
$150,000
|
$150,000
|
-
|
Third
|
$250,000
|
$250,000
|
-
|
Fourth
|
$500,000
|
$500,000
|
75 %
|
Top-Up Right
|
-
|
$2,000,000
|
25 %
|
Total
|
$1,000,000
|
$3,000,000
|
100 %
About Golden Arrow:
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.
Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.
The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
For additional details, please see the Company's website and its filings on .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Mr. Nikolaos Cacos
President and CEO
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the exercise of the Option and the timing thereof; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration and mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
