Shiner Law Group Launches Dedicated Legal Department For Uber And Lyft Rideshare Accident Cases
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group, a leading Florida personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the creation of a specialized legal department in the firm focused exclusively on representing victims of Uber and Lyft rideshare accidents. This new legal department reflects the firm's commitment to staying ahead of evolving transportation trends and the legal complexities that are associated with rideshare insurance claims.
With the rise of rideshare services across Florida, accident claims involving Uber and Lyft have become increasingly common - and legally complex. These cases often involve overlapping insurance policies, third-party liability, and unique legal issues. Shiner Law Group's newly established Rideshare Accident Legal Department is designed to provide focused legal support to clients after a crash.
"Our car accident lawyers have seen a steady increase in the number of clients injured while using rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft, or struck by rideshare drivers," said David I. Shiner, founder and managing attorney. "Our dedicated rideshare accident department was established to provide every Uber and Lyft accident victim with the personalized legal representation they need to recover maximum compensation for their injuries."
The Shiner Law Group Rideshare Accident Legal Department is composed of experienced personal injury attorneys and legal professionals who are well-versed in the nuances of rideshare claims. Whether a client was a passenger, pedestrian, another driver, or even a rideshare driver injured on the job, this dedicated department offers legal representation tailored to the injured client's specific case.
This initiative is part of Shiner Law Group's broader mission to offer the best legal solutions that evolve with modern transportation and technology. With offices in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, the firm is equipped to provide legal representation to assist victims of Uber or Lyft accidents throughout Florida.
To learn more about rideshare injury representation, visit or call (561) 777-7700 for a free consultation.
Media Contact
Joseph Ikeguchi
Marketing Director
Shiner Law Group
7800 Congress Ave., STE 108
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Phone: (561) 777-7700
Email: [email protected]
Website: shinerlawgroup
SOURCE Shiner Law GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment