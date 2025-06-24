Shiner Law Group Launches Dedicated Legal Department For Uber And Lyft Rideshare Accident Cases

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group, a leading Florida personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the creation of a specialized legal department in the firm focused exclusively on representing victims of Uber and Lyft rideshare accidents. This new legal department reflects the firm's commitment to staying ahead of evolving transportation trends and the legal complexities that are associated with rideshare insurance claims.

With the rise of rideshare services across Florida, accident claims involving Uber and Lyft have become increasingly common - and legally complex. These cases often involve overlapping insurance policies, third-party liability, and unique legal issues. Shiner Law Group's newly established Rideshare Accident Legal Department is designed to provide focused legal support to clients after a crash.

"Our car accident lawyers have seen a steady increase in the number of clients injured while using rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft, or struck by rideshare drivers," said David I. Shiner, founder and managing attorney. "Our dedicated rideshare accident department was established to provide every Uber and Lyft accident victim with the personalized legal representation they need to recover maximum compensation for their injuries."

The Shiner Law Group Rideshare Accident Legal Department is composed of experienced personal injury attorneys and legal professionals who are well-versed in the nuances of rideshare claims. Whether a client was a passenger, pedestrian, another driver, or even a rideshare driver injured on the job, this dedicated department offers legal representation tailored to the injured client's specific case.

This initiative is part of Shiner Law Group's broader mission to offer the best legal solutions that evolve with modern transportation and technology. With offices in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, the firm is equipped to provide legal representation to assist victims of Uber or Lyft accidents throughout Florida.

To learn more about rideshare injury representation, visit or call (561) 777-7700 for a free consultation.

Media Contact

Joseph Ikeguchi

Marketing Director

Shiner Law Group

7800 Congress Ave., STE 108

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Phone: (561) 777-7700

Email: [email protected]

Website: shinerlawgroup

SOURCE Shiner Law Group

