Uma Thurman Is Proud Of The Way Her Children's Careers Have Been Shaping Up
Thuman shares daughter Luna, 12, with ex Arpad Busson and daughter Maya Hawke, 26, and son Levon Hawke, 23, with ex Ethan Hawke, reports 'People' magazine.
“I was telling you backstage, I had a nice thing happen walking down the streets of New York. I ran into your daughter Maya in the street”, Seth Meyers said. "And you have two children now who are just incredibly accomplished performers”.
The actress said,“Well, I have three who are very accomplished. Two who work for it”.
“I very much apologize to the one who's not putting the work in”, Meyer joked.“She'll get there”.
As per 'People', the comedian went on to ask the 'Kill Bill' star what it's like watching her two older kids, Maya and Levon, take the stage off-Broadway for the first time.
“As a mother, you know, honestly, I'm so proud of them and they're so together, and honestly, seeing your kids kind of surpass you is awesome”, Thurman said.
“I wouldn't say that they've surpassed you, but they're”, Meyers said, getting cut off.“No, but I just think they're amazing”, Thurman explained.“I think they're so talented. And so you're always anxious that the circumstances all support the best outcome. The only thing that makes me nervous is I want them to have the best circumstances”.
Maya recently made her off-Broadway debut and is currently starring in Eurydice, while Levon starred in Ghosts at the Lincoln Center Theatre, which wrapped this past April.
