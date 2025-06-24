Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Launches Fresh Feed Project To Support Livestock Farming In Libya

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has launched the“365 Days of Fresh Feed” project in the Tajoura district of Tripoli, the capital of Libya, to support the development of the livestock sector and contribute to sustainable feed production.

The“Hasılmatik: 365 Days of Fresh Feed” project was implemented by TİKA in cooperation with the Municipality of Tajoura. The project, introduced for the first time in Libya, is expected to significantly improve feed production efficiency.

TİKA's Tripoli Coordinator, Ali Suha Bacanakgil, stated that the project would have a transformative impact on the livestock sector and emphasized the goal of expanding it across the country.“In this project, wheat and barley seeds turn into fresh fodder within 7 to 10 days. The feed produced by Hasılmatik is much more efficient than dry feed. Animals can consume it entirely, including its sprouts and roots, with 100% digestibility,” he explained.

Bacanakgil underlined that the project was carried out with a spirit of social solidarity and noted their intention to increase the number of local stakeholders and expand cooperation with municipalities and agricultural cooperatives.

Tajoura Deputy Mayor Ayman Al-Salim highlighted the issue of groundwater scarcity in the region, stating that the project offered a significant solution to this problem in terms of livestock production.“A simple system, low water usage, and high productivity-this project will revitalize animal husbandry. We thank TİKA,” he said.

Mahmoud Marwan, one of the local farmers benefiting from the project, emphasized that the“365 Days of Fresh Feed” system saves both land and time and noted that the resulting product is suitable for cattle, sheep, goats, and poultry.

Supported by TİKA, this project stands out as a model initiative promoting sustainable agriculture and livestock farming in Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).