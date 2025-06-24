403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Business Mood Brightens, But U.S. Tariffs Cast A Shadow
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Business leaders in Germany feel more hopeful about the future, according to new data from the Ifo Institute. The main business confidence index rose to 88.4 in June, up from 87.5 in May. This means more companies expect things to get better in the coming months.
Germany's economy grew slightly at the start of 2025. Official numbers show a 0.4 percent increase in economic activity in the first quarter. This growth happened because companies shipped more goods to the United States before new tariffs took effect.
People and businesses in Germany also started spending and investing more. The German government has launched new plans to help the economy. These include tax cuts, lower energy costs, and more money for infrastructure.
Experts say these steps could add billions of euros to the economy over the next two years. However, big challenges remain. Germany 's factories, which are a key part of its economy, still face problems. Orders for new products went up in March but then dropped again in April.
Overall, factories are not as busy as they were before the pandemic. The biggest worry comes from the United States. The U.S. has put a 25 percent tax on German steel and aluminum and may add more tariffs soon.
Germany's main industry group now expects the economy to shrink by 0.3 percent in 2025. If that happens, it would be the third year in a row that Germany's economy gets smaller. Trade with the U.S. is very important for Germany.
In 2024, the two countries traded goods worth 253 billion euros. German companies sent a record 161.3 billion euros of products to the U.S., mostly cars, machines, and medicines.
If tariffs go up, German businesses could lose sales and profits. The government's new policies may help, but experts say Germany needs more changes to keep its economy strong.
Unemployment is expected to stay at 6.3 percent in 2025, and inflation should be around 2.1 percent. Still, if trade tensions with the U.S. get worse, Germany could face another tough year.
Germany's economy grew slightly at the start of 2025. Official numbers show a 0.4 percent increase in economic activity in the first quarter. This growth happened because companies shipped more goods to the United States before new tariffs took effect.
People and businesses in Germany also started spending and investing more. The German government has launched new plans to help the economy. These include tax cuts, lower energy costs, and more money for infrastructure.
Experts say these steps could add billions of euros to the economy over the next two years. However, big challenges remain. Germany 's factories, which are a key part of its economy, still face problems. Orders for new products went up in March but then dropped again in April.
Overall, factories are not as busy as they were before the pandemic. The biggest worry comes from the United States. The U.S. has put a 25 percent tax on German steel and aluminum and may add more tariffs soon.
Germany's main industry group now expects the economy to shrink by 0.3 percent in 2025. If that happens, it would be the third year in a row that Germany's economy gets smaller. Trade with the U.S. is very important for Germany.
In 2024, the two countries traded goods worth 253 billion euros. German companies sent a record 161.3 billion euros of products to the U.S., mostly cars, machines, and medicines.
If tariffs go up, German businesses could lose sales and profits. The government's new policies may help, but experts say Germany needs more changes to keep its economy strong.
Unemployment is expected to stay at 6.3 percent in 2025, and inflation should be around 2.1 percent. Still, if trade tensions with the U.S. get worse, Germany could face another tough year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment