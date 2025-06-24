403
IRB Brasil's Profits Climb On Investments, But Premium Weakness And Claims Pressure Cloud Outlook
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's leading reinsurer, IRB Brasil Resseguros S.A., reported a net profit of R$118.6 million ($21.6 million) for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 49.9% increase over the same period last year, according to official company filings.
The firm, which underwrites risk for insurers across Brazil and abroad, has now posted nine consecutive quarters of profit, driven largely by robust financial and investment income, which rose 57.9% to R$210.2 million ($38.2 million) in the period.
Despite this headline profit growth, IRB 's core insurance operations tell a more complicated story. Total written premiums fell 13.3% year-over-year to R$1,247.9 million ($227 million), reflecting a deliberate shift toward more selective, higher-margin contracts and away from unprofitable business.
Retained premiums in Brazil dropped 19.2% to R$857.2 million ($156 million), while international premiums grew modestly by 2.9% to R$390.7 million ($71,000), highlighting the company's efforts to diversify its portfolio.
The company's combined ratio-a key measure of underwriting profitability-rose to 102.5% from 97.8% a year earlier, meaning IRB paid out more in claims and expenses than it earned in premiums.
The loss ratio jumped to 66.5%, up from 58.2% last year, as claims frequency increased, particularly in the non-life segment. This uptick in claims, alongside a shrinking premium base, signals ongoing challenges in achieving sustainable underwriting profits.
Operational costs remained under control, with administrative expenses nearly flat at R$368 million ($67 million) over the last 12 months.
IRB's Recovery Faces Doubts Despite Stronger Finances
The company's capital position strengthened, with regulatory solvency sufficiency reaching 207%, up 38 percentage points from the prior year, and liquidity sufficiency of R$728 million ($132 million), well above requirements.
While IRB's profits benefited from Brazil's high interest rates , which boosted investment returns, analysts remain cautious. The company's profitability still falls short of covering its cost of capital, and the price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2x signals high market expectations.
Gross written premiums declined sharply in February, down 40% year-over-year to R$186 million ($34 million), with domestic premiums plunging 50%, raising concerns about the sustainability of recent gains.
Looking ahead, analysts forecast 2025 profits between R$525 million ($95 million) and R$590 million ($107 million), but warn that weak premiums, rising claims, and delayed dividend payouts until 2026 could weigh on investor sentiment.
IRB's recovery has been driven by financial income rather than underwriting strength, and the company must now demonstrate it can grow premium volume and control claims to deliver lasting value.
