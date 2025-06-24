403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuelan Tiktoker Murdered After Exposing Police Links To Tren De Aragua
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jesús Sarmiento, a 25-year-old Venezuelan TikTok influencer, was shot and killed live on his social media broadcast on June 22, 2025. The attack happened in his home in Maracay, Venezuela, when two armed men broke in during his livestream.
His mother was also injured but survived. Venezuelan authorities confirmed they are investigating the murder. Before his death, Sarmiento had posted videos accusing the powerful criminal gang Tren de Aragua and some police officers of corruption and extortion.
He named high-ranking officials and the gang's leader, Héctor“Niño Guerrero” Flores. Sarmiento asked the Venezuelan intelligence service for protection, sharing his exact address and warning his followers about the threats he faced. Despite this, no help arrived.
The Tren de Aragua gang started inside a Venezuelan prison in the early 2010s and grew into the country's largest criminal group. It now operates in several South American countries, following migration routes.
The United States officially labeled Tren de Aragua a transnational criminal organization in 2024 and offers millions in rewards for its leaders' capture. Venezuelan officials said they broke up the gang in 2023 after a big prison raid, arresting many members.
However, the gang's top leaders escaped and continue their criminal activities. U.S. authorities link the group to crimes like drug trafficking , kidnapping, and human trafficking.
Sarmiento's murder shows the dangers people face when speaking out against crime and corruption in Venezuela. It also reveals how criminal gangs can operate with little fear of punishment, even with government forces involved.
For businesses and the public, it highlights the ongoing risks linked to organized crime in the region.
His mother was also injured but survived. Venezuelan authorities confirmed they are investigating the murder. Before his death, Sarmiento had posted videos accusing the powerful criminal gang Tren de Aragua and some police officers of corruption and extortion.
He named high-ranking officials and the gang's leader, Héctor“Niño Guerrero” Flores. Sarmiento asked the Venezuelan intelligence service for protection, sharing his exact address and warning his followers about the threats he faced. Despite this, no help arrived.
The Tren de Aragua gang started inside a Venezuelan prison in the early 2010s and grew into the country's largest criminal group. It now operates in several South American countries, following migration routes.
The United States officially labeled Tren de Aragua a transnational criminal organization in 2024 and offers millions in rewards for its leaders' capture. Venezuelan officials said they broke up the gang in 2023 after a big prison raid, arresting many members.
However, the gang's top leaders escaped and continue their criminal activities. U.S. authorities link the group to crimes like drug trafficking , kidnapping, and human trafficking.
Sarmiento's murder shows the dangers people face when speaking out against crime and corruption in Venezuela. It also reveals how criminal gangs can operate with little fear of punishment, even with government forces involved.
For businesses and the public, it highlights the ongoing risks linked to organized crime in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment