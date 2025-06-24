Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Peru Posts 3.3% Growth In First Four Months Of 2025


2025-06-24 03:16:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's economy grew by 3.3% from January to April 2025, according to official data from the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics. The main reasons for this growth are low inflation, more jobs, and strong exports.

Inflation stayed low at about 1.65% in April, which helped families buy what they need without prices rising too fast. More people found jobs, especially in cities and in industries like mining, farming, and construction.

Mining, especially copper, remains one of Peru 's main sources of income. The government expects copper production to reach 2.8 million metric tons this year, and mining companies plan to invest $4.8 billion in new projects.

Agriculture also did well, growing by almost 4% at the start of the year. Farmers produced more mangoes, grapes, and poultry, which helped both the local market and exports. Construction and manufacturing picked up, giving more people work and boosting the economy.

Exports increased by over 14% in the first quarter, reaching more than $20 billion. Most of this came from mining, but food and textiles exports also grew. Imports rose too, showing that businesses are buying more equipment and families are spending more.



Even with these positive signs, Peru faces some important risks. Political uncertainty is high, with elections coming in 2026. Many people worry that political arguments and changes could slow down investment and job growth.

The country's public debt is expected to reach 36% of GDP by 2030, which could limit future government spending. Unemployment dropped to 5.9% in April, but young people still have trouble finding jobs.

Social unrest and security problems also make it harder for businesses to grow. The government and central bank expect the economy to keep growing this year, with forecasts between 2.8% and 3.2%.

Peru's recovery stands out in Latin America, but long-term progress depends on stable politics, better public spending, and a more diverse economy. The country's recent growth gives hope, but leaders and businesses must work together to make sure this progress lasts.

