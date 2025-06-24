Door Is Shut: Kerala Lop Satheesan Rules Out Anvar's UDF Return, Says Nilambur Win Signals Anti-Incumbency

Thiruvananthapuram: Speaking in a live interview with Asianet News Assistant Executive Editor Vinu V John, Opposition leader VD Satheesan has stated that the sharp decline in votes for the LDF government in Nilambur is a clear reflection of growing anti-incumbency sentiments. He credited the UDF team's collective efforts for the by-election victory and asserted that this momentum would carry forward into the upcoming local body elections.

He said that Team UDF played a central role in the Nilambur win. He credited the excellent second-tier leadership and the active involvement of senior leaders for effectively mobilizing the youth and influencing voter sentiment.

He also stated that the CPM's assessment-that Nilambur was a traditional UDF constituency-was incorrect. In fact, constituency reorganization had shifted two UDF-supporting panchayats to Wandoor, making the fight tougher for the UDF.

Despite the Left deploying ministers and attempting to shift attention away from popular issues, the people were clear in their verdict.“There was a strong desire among voters to bring down the government. The mere mention of 'Pinarayi 3' instills fear now,” Satheesan remarked.

UDF eyes more than Mission 63

VD Satheesan clarified that the Congress is contesting in around 90 seats, not just aiming for Mission 63, which was more of a benchmark. He explained that 63 was set as a target, similar to the 2001 elections under the leadership of AK Antony and K Karunakaran, when the Congress had last seen significant gains.

He pointed out that a 14,000-vote shift in Nilambur demonstrates that constituencies lost by even 15,000 votes can be won with strong preparation.“A good candidate alone can't win; systematic groundwork is essential,” he said, noting that responsibilities have already been delegated and preparations are underway at all levels.

Strong coordination within KPCC leadership

Satheesan affirmed his close relationship with the new KPCC leadership, saying he has never had any conflict with K Sudhakaran. He also named Vishnu, Shafi, and Anil as trusted colleagues, saying he travels and works closely with them.“This team did almost half the groundwork in Nilambur,” he added.

The UDF, Satheesan said, has transformed and is no longer fragmented as it once was. Monthly meetings are now held, and decisions are made collectively-not based on the size of parties. "Whether a party is big or small, they play a significant role in the UDF," he asserted.“All UDF leaders camped in Nilambur, and Team UDF will create wonders in Kerala politics.”

Firm stand against bargaining politics and PV Anvar

VD Satheesan firmly ruled out bringing PV Anvar into the UDF, saying the decision to shut the door was a collective and conscious one.“There is no situation in which that door needs to be opened,” he said. Any review would be conducted by the appropriate committee.

He added that the UDF will not bow to bargaining politics, will not surrender, and won't be swayed by flattery.

Stand on SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami

Satheesan criticized the LDF's shifting alliances, pointing out that Jamaat-e-Islami had supported the Left before forming the Welfare Party. He defended the UDF's rejection of SDPI's support in the last parliamentary elections and reminded that Pinarayi Vijayan had once described Jamaat-e-Islami's support as a matter of pride.“The UDF only acknowledged outside support, not alliance,” Satheesan clarified.