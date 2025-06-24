Chicago Man Raising Money For Veterans With Help From His Beard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "There is no shortage of people who donate their time and energy to helping others, and the Benevolent Beards contest provides an excellent platform to discover and honor those individuals," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl. "To bring attention to the contest we're traveling the country and visiting finalists from last year - like Amos - who are doing good in the world; and we're celebrating them by hosting beard grooming events that will further support their charitable efforts. Along the way, we'll be looking for another bearded do-gooder to be named our next 'Wahl® Man of the Year.'"

How to Enter the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest

From now until July 6, 2025, men with beards can submit a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at , they can also get to the page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok or Facebook . What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So, whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

Following the entry period, 5 finalists will each win $500 for themselves, $500 for their charity and a Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer . Things get exciting in August when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $5,000 for himself, $20,000 for his charity and a visit from the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop to do a grooming event where barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims.

For more information about the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest , or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

