Fenerbahce Begin Transfer Talks With Manchester United After Jadon Sancho Salary Agreement

Jadon Sancho appears to be edging closer to a Manchester United exit, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce reportedly securing the winger's approval on a lucrative contract. According to Turkish outlet Sabah Spor, Sancho has“accepted” a salary proposal of €10 million per year from the Super Lig club, prompting the Yellow Canaries to initiate talks with United over a permanent transfer.

The 25-year-old is set to return from Chelsea this month after the London side paid a £5 million penalty to terminate their purchase obligation clause. Personal terms proved to be the stumbling block with the Blues, as they were unwilling to match Sancho's Old Trafford wages, believed to exceed £25 million annually.

Fenerbahce's offer may not match Sancho's United salary on paper, but the winger stands to earn a comparable take-home amount due to Turkey's more favourable tax conditions. The Super Lig club's ability to structure wages efficiently has played a key role in accelerating discussions.

Sancho has one year remaining on his contract at United, though the club holds the option to extend it by a further 12 months. However, both sides are keen to part ways, and Sancho has made it clear he is actively exploring his options this summer. A return to United under incoming boss Ruben Amorim is off the table.

Interest in the England international had previously centred around Serie A, with Juventus and Napoli both expressing serious intent. Italy's technical and less physically demanding style seemed a better fit for Sancho than the high-pressing pace of the Premier League. Still, it's Fenerbahce, and José Mourinho's newly-reinforced side that have made the first decisive move.

With an agreement now in place between Sancho and Fenerbahce, attention turns to Manchester United, who are preparing for formal negotiations. The English club were originally expecting a transfer fee in the region of £25 million, similar to what was agreed with Chelsea before their deal collapsed. However, there is a growing belief that United will accept a lower figure if it guarantees a permanent exit for a player who no longer features in their plans.

Fenerbahce's growing ambition under Mourinho and their proactive approach in the transfer market have positioned them as favorites in a competitive race for Sancho's signature. Galatasaray are also reportedly interested, but the momentum appears firmly with the Yellow Canaries as talks progress.

For now, all eyes turn to the negotiations between the two clubs. If successful, it could mark the end of a turbulent chapter for Sancho at Manchester United, and the start of a new one in Istanbul.