Deckology Reaches 2 Million Square Feet Of Surfacing As Luxury Hotels Prioritize Outdoor Design

- Sean West, Founder at DeckologyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As luxury resorts continue to invest in outdoor guest experiences, pool decks have emerged as both a branding tool and a performance-critical surface. Florida-based Deckology , a manufacturer of American-made outdoor surfacing, today announced it has surpassed 2 million square feet of its AquaFlexsystem installed nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the hospitality design sector.From Arizona to the Carolinas, Deckology's pool decks are now a fixture in some of the most trafficked resort corridors in the country, including recent installations at Sonesta Gainey Ranch and The Lodge at Pebble Beach.“The pool deck isn't just a place to arrange furniture-it's where the guest experience begins,” said Sean West, Founder of Deckology.“That first barefoot step should communicate comfort, care, and intentionality. We're proud to help hotels set that tone.”-A National Shift Toward Outdoor-First Hospitality Design-Deckology's rise mirrors a growing trend: luxury hotels are turning to durable, visually striking outdoor upgrades to differentiate their brand and boost guest engagement. With projects now completed in nine of the top ten U.S. travel markets, the company has become a preferred partner for operators seeking to upgrade exteriors without compromising safety or style.The company has completed work across more than 1,250 hotel properties, including full-deck renovations, multi-property rollouts, and high-season refreshes in challenging climates.-Engineered for Climate, Comfort, and Consistency-At the core of Deckology's offering is AquaFlex, a proprietary surface system developed for the hospitality environment. It is designed to withstand extreme usage, shifting temperatures, and aesthetic scrutiny-all while easing maintenance burdens for facilities teams.AquaFlexperformance highlights:*Transfers heat 23% less than traditional concrete*Resistant to chlorine, UV exposure, and cleaning agents*Installs quickly-ready for foot traffic within 24 hours*Flexible and seamless to help minimize cracking*Fade-resistant and low-maintenance for long-term consistency-A Fully Domestic, End-to-End Solution-With 100% of materials sourced and manufactured in the U.S. -at facilities in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Arkansas-Deckology offers an increasingly rare value proposition: supply chain stability.“Clients today aren't just thinking about aesthetics-they're thinking about logistics,” West said.“When a shipment delay means a deck can't open on time, it becomes a business risk. That's why our clients value the control we provide from design through installation.”Deckology's turnkey service model includes site assessments, material mockups, 3D renderings, and tightly coordinated installations designed to reduce operational disruption.-Visuals & Media Access-Deckology's lookbook, featuring before-and-after transformations, is available at:High-resolution images and case study materials available upon request.About DeckologyDeckology is a U.S. based surfacing company specializing in high-performance, design-forward pool decks for resorts and hospitality brands. With more than 2 million square feet installed across the nation, the company provides fully turnkey, American-made solutions that transform exterior spaces into guest-ready revenue generating attractions.

