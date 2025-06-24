Friends Of President Traoré In West Delegation To Host News Conference In Burkina Faso On June 25Th

Africa and Afrodescendants Unite on Black Independence Day, July 4th Weekend

An extraordinary leadership delegation representing Afrodescendants (Descendants of enslaved Africans in the Diaspora) arrives in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

- Attorney Harriet AbubBakr of the Afrodescendant NationOUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Organizing as FRIENDS OF PRESIDENT TRAORE IN THE WEST, the 12-person delegation includes a coalition of leadership from the Black Panther Movement [BPM]; Afrodescendant Nation [ADN]; Human Rights Policy Officers [HRPO] Black Lawyers for Justice [BLFJ]; and New African Envoys from organizations based in the United States.The press conference will be held in Ouagadougou, the Capital of Burkina Faso on Wednesday, June 25 at 2:00 PM GMT Greenwich Time (Join the Zoom Meeting Here)According to Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz,“FRIENDS OF PRESIDENT TRAORE IN THE WEST [FPTW] was founded to solidify support in the West for the complete liberation of Africa through supporting Burkina Faso and its innovative pursuit for independence. Attorney Shabazz specializes in police brutality and is a long-time advocate for Black people in America. Our delegation is on the ground to conduct fact-finding, create diplomacy, and assess the needs of Burkinabes, in order to achieve self-determination.Attorney Harriet AbuBakr of the Afrodescendant Nation says,“The ADN joins this delegation to advocate for self-determination and global reparatory justice through policy, trade, and education between Afrodescendants, Burkina Faso and other African Nations.”The new wave of independence is sweeping Africa. Afrodescendants (Descendants of enslaved Africans in the Western hemisphere) are increasingly seeing Africa, particularly Burkina Faso, as a place where a“Land and territory of our own” can take on a viable, new meaning. Delegation leader Mmoja Ajabu says this trip is a listening tour seeking to form a bond with the Burkinabe people and the leadership, so together we elevate Pan-Africanism as Africans worldwide thought foundation. When Afrodescendants and African expertise in the West unifies and collaborates with Africa's expertise, then African people will no longer be people from the world's richest land while living as the world's poorest people. Africans must control Africa for the benefit of Africans. Our liberation is about control of the land. We come to explore how we can help Pan African Director for the Black Panther Movement and Special Envoy, Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz (Blackpanthermovement).This delegation includes veteran Pan African organizer and Black Power founder Mukasa Ricks (Formerly Willie Ricks of SNCC). Mukasa is“fulfilling the mission of Kwame Ture and Kwame Nkrumah” in this 14-day trip to Africa's most progressive country under visionary leader, President Ibrahim Traore.Special Envoy to Burkina Faso, Siphiwe Baleka, a well-connected diplomat in the United States and Africa, is a key leader in the delegation. Baleka believes this special delegation can facilitate mutual support for the Pan African cause and the fight for Afrodescendants and their fight for Reparations in the west. Mr. Baleka commented, "This is the moment all African people - those at home and those abroad - must take a decided stand to end neo colonialism and exercise self-determination whether in the Sahel or in the United States.”The“Friends of Traoré Delegation in the West“ is being supported by the government of Burkina Faso. The opening arrival news conference on June 25th will be followed by fact finding missions on the ground in Burkina Faso, meetings with Pan African leaders in the Sahel Alliance, meetings with government officials, appearances on national news stations, and perhaps a meeting with President Traoré. Friends of President Traore in the West plan on opening a diplomatic mission and office in Ouagadougou during this ambitious mission.On July 4, 2025-Black Independence Day-the delegation will reach its highest point. Beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern, at least 50 delegates from Burkina Faso and across the Black World will unite to“declare independence” from neo-colonialism and white domination. They will stand together in support of a“United States of Africa” and demand“full and complete reparations for Afrodescendants in the West,” according to Black Independence Day promoter Ramzu Yunus (Leader of Human Rights Policy Officers), President Julius Malema, ADN leader Honorable Silis Muhammad, and other key leaders are invited and some have already committed to joining forces in this pivotal hour.The overall alliance between Africa and Afrodescendants will serve as a transnational platform for collaboration, advocacy, and action grounded in a shared vision for reparatory justice and sovereign development. The delegation to Burkina Faso aims to restore cultural identity, promote economic self-determination, and advance coordinated action across nations through strategic policy engagement and joint events.

Dr. Tauheedah Bronner, Ambassador

AFRODESCENDANT NATION

+1 302-463-5757

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.