Donald Trump Fires Off Unfiltered Jab As Iran-Israel Violate Ceasefire: 'Both Sides Don't Know What The...'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Israel as well as Iran for violating a ceasefire deal within hours of his announcement.

Trump, en route to a NATO summit in the Netherlands, rebuked Israel with an obscenity in an extraordinary outburst at an ally whose military campaign he had joined two days earlier.

"All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

That followed a post in which he had said: "Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!"

Before departing the White House, Donald Trump told reporters he was unhappy with both sides for violating the ceasefire, but particularly unhappy with Israel, which he said had "unloaded" shortly after agreeing the deal.

"I've got to get Israel to calm down now," Trump said. Iran and Israel had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

Truce between Israel, Iran back on

Israel and Iran appeared to be honouring a ceasefire agreement unexpectedly announced by Trump overnight, after the American leader reacted angrily to early breaches of the deal by both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to hold off on further strikes after a conversation with Trump on Tuesday, according to a statement from his office. Israel had destroyed a radar complex near Tehran after the truce came into effect on Tuesday morning, the PM's office said, but this was in response to three missiles from Iran, a Bloomberg report said.

Trump's comments, alongside the posts on Truth Social, highlight the fragility of the truce between Israel and Iran, arch-enemies for decades and which have been at war since Israel kicked off an exchange of drone and missile fire on June 13.

Israel-Iran conflict

Trump had cast the ceasefire as an end to the 12-day war that saw Israel, later joined by the US, launch attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure and draw retaliatory strikes from Tehran. The military action came after five rounds of talks between the US and Iran about a diplomatic solution to international concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which answers to Iran's supreme leader, said it fired 14 missiles at Israel in the“last minutes before the ceasefire came into effect.” The IRGC said it was a response to an Israeli strike that killed a number of military personnel.

Since the war started on June 13, as many as 606 people have been killed in Iran, according to the government. In Israel, emergency services have said 28 people have been killed by Iranian missile strikes, including four on Tuesday morning.

