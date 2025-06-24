'Bengal Means Business': TCS To Set Up 20-Acre Kolkata Campus Facility To Create 25,000 Jobs, Says Mamata Banerjee
This project, upon completion, will create 25,000 direct employment opportunities, she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), reported PTI.
The announcement came after a Supreme Court verdict in West Bengal scrapped 26,000 jobs of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-aided schools in April this year, leaving people jobless and agitated.“Bengal means business”
"To those who relentlessly malign Bengal and willfully ignore the strides we are making, let this be a reminder of our capacity to deliver,” Banerjee said.Also Read | Tata Sons chair Chandrasekaran skips TCS AGM following AI crash crisis
Bengal is emerging as a hub of innovation, investment, and inclusive growth. Bengal means business, and the world is taking note," she added.TCS to set up campus in two phases
The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has sanctioned the Phase-I building plan for the TCS office campus at Bengal Silicon Valley, which is spread over 20 acres, PTI reported.
"In this first phase, 9 lakh sq ft of world-class infrastructure, including an 11-storey office tower, will be developed, creating employment for 5,000 individuals,” Banerjee said.Also Read | TCS deployment policy: Minimum billing days to bench period - details here
The second phase will add another 15 lakh sq ft, generating 20,000 more jobs. Upon completion, the campus will comprise 24 lakh sq ft of built-up space and create 25,000 direct employment opportunities ," she said.TCS' growth strategy
The IT services giant is expanding not only in West Bengal but also in multiple other cities, which include Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam, according to industry reports.Also Read | Bengal govt barred from giving financial aid to non-teaching staff who lost jobs
The new campus in Bengal Silicon Valley is expected to add significantly to TCS' national growth strategy, the news agency said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment