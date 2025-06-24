Brazilian Tourist Who Fell Into Ravine At Active Indonesian Volcano At Mount Rinjani Found Dead

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a tragic incident, a Brazilian tourist who fell down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano was found dead on Tuesday.

The body of tourist , identified as 26-year-old Juliana Marins, was found after a days-long search and rescue effort.

Attempts to evacuate Juliana Marins, who went missing on Saturday at Mount Rinjani, popular with hikers, on Lombok island were hindered by challenging weather and terrain after authorities spotted her unmoving body with a drone.

"The Brazilian government informs, with deep sadness, the death of the Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, who had fallen from a cliff surrounding the trail near the crater of Mount Rinjani," the Brazilian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"At the end of four days of work, hindered by adverse weather, terrain, and visibility conditions in the region, teams from the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist."

Indonesian national search and rescue agency head Mohammad Syafii said rescuers found her unresponsive and would evacuate her body on Wednesday morning because of bad weather, reported news agency AFP.

"One of the rescuers managed to reach the victim at the depth of 600 metres, upon checking there were no signs of life," he said. "Three rescuers got closer to the victim and confirmed she has died."

An Instagram account providing updates from the Marins family throughout the search effort also said Marins was found unresponsive on Tuesday.

"Today, the rescue team managed to reach the place where Juliana Marins was. With great sadness, we inform you that she did not survive," the account, which amassed more than 1.5 million followers since Marins went missing, wrote in a post on Tuesday evening.

"We remain very grateful for all the prayers, messages of affection and support that we have received."

Lombok island is a tourist destination known for its idyllic beaches and lush greenery, and many try to climb Rinjani, Indonesia's second-tallest volcano, for its panoramic views.