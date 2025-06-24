Jeff Bezos's Surprise Proposal And Pre-Wedding Foam Party On $500 Million Yacht

MENAFN - Live Mint) Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sanchez are preparing to say“I do” in one of Europe's most iconic cities – Venice, Italy. While early speculation suggested their $500 million superyacht would host the wedding, Venice's mayor has since confirmed that the ceremony will take place on land, reported People. Even after the confirmation, the luxurious yacht continues to play a central role in the festivities.

Before their star-studded nuptials, Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, kicked off wedding week with a lavish pre-wedding bash aboard their yacht Koru. On Sunday, June 22, the couple and their guests enjoyed a playful foam party on deck. Later, the group sat down for an elaborate dinner at sea.

Koru, Bezos' 250-foot sailing yacht, is a marvel of luxury engineering . It was first seen on sea trials in March 2023 off the coast of the Netherlands and is believed to be the world's largest sailing yacht. The three-masted vessel boasts multiple decks, a swimming pool, and a 250-foot support yacht equipped with a helipad.

Bezos first proposed to Sánchez on Koru in May 2023, presenting her with a jaw-dropping 30-carat diamond ring. She later described the moment in a Vogue interview, recalling she“blacked out a bit” from the shock.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has assured the public that the wedding, limited to 200 guests, will be managed with respect for the city's cultural and environmental sensitivities. While he didn't disclose the exact venue, he dismissed earlier rumours as“fake news.”

