Papel Showcases Innovative Fintech Solutions At Money20/20 Europe
Throughout the event, Papel introduced its latest products and services tailored to both businesses and consumers. The company's virtual POS infrastructure, pay-by-link systems, digital wallet technology, and robust API integrations attracted significant attention from fintech professionals and tech providers across Europe.
In addition, Papel showcased a“digital wallet as a service” model, allowing other companies to offer wallet services under their own brand using Papel's technology infrastructure. This approach sparked multiple discussions focused on technology exports and international collaboration, particularly with fintech companies and service providers from various countries.Secure, User-Centric Fintech for a Global Market
Known for its user-friendly interface and high security standards, Papel continues to gain international visibility with its mission to make financial technologies more accessible, fast, and secure.
Papel's participation in Money20/20 Europe also opened the door to potential global partnerships, reinforcing its vision for international expansion as a Turkey-based fintech brand.
“We're Proud to Represent Turkish Tech on Europe's Biggest Fintech Stage”
Following the event, Seyhan İbrahim Yıldırım, Chairman of the Board at Papel, shared:
“We are proud to represent Papel on Europe's largest fintech stage. As we transform our domestic tech capabilities into global solutions, we aim to strengthen our international presence through innovation and strategic partnerships.”
Looking ahead, Papel plans to participate in additional international events as part of its strategy to play an active role in the global financial transformation.
Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment