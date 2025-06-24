Papel Showcases Innovative Fintech Solutions At Money20/20 Europe

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-24 03:14:39
(MENAFN- B2Press) Papel, a licensed Turkish electronic money institution and one of the country's most innovative financial technology companies, participated in Money20/20 Europe - one of the continent's most prestigious fintech events. Bringing together leading voices in global finance, the event provided a platform for Papel to highlight its suite of digital wallet, money transfer, and prepaid card solutions for individuals, as well as its corporate payment technologies.

Digital Wallet Tech, Payment Systems, and API Solutions Draw Interest

Throughout the event, Papel introduced its latest products and services tailored to both businesses and consumers. The company's virtual POS infrastructure, pay-by-link systems, digital wallet technology, and robust API integrations attracted significant attention from fintech professionals and tech providers across Europe.

In addition, Papel showcased a“digital wallet as a service” model, allowing other companies to offer wallet services under their own brand using Papel's technology infrastructure. This approach sparked multiple discussions focused on technology exports and international collaboration, particularly with fintech companies and service providers from various countries.

Secure, User-Centric Fintech for a Global Market

Known for its user-friendly interface and high security standards, Papel continues to gain international visibility with its mission to make financial technologies more accessible, fast, and secure.

Papel's participation in Money20/20 Europe also opened the door to potential global partnerships, reinforcing its vision for international expansion as a Turkey-based fintech brand.

“We're Proud to Represent Turkish Tech on Europe's Biggest Fintech Stage”

Following the event, Seyhan İbrahim Yıldırım, Chairman of the Board at Papel, shared:

“We are proud to represent Papel on Europe's largest fintech stage. As we transform our domestic tech capabilities into global solutions, we aim to strengthen our international presence through innovation and strategic partnerships.”

Looking ahead, Papel plans to participate in additional international events as part of its strategy to play an active role in the global financial transformation.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022

