TED University Ranked Among Top 200 Globally For Impact

MENAFN - B2Press) The 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which assess universities worldwide based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), have been announced. TED University (TEDÜ) maintained its strong position in the 601–800 global band, while securing a spot among the Top 200 universities globally under SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

TEDÜ also stood out among Turkish institutions, ranking 31st nationwide and claiming the top position among foundation universities in Ankara.

With a score of 65.6, TEDÜ was recognized for its commitment to global sustainability goals. Particularly under SDG 16, the university's efforts to promote institutional integrity, inclusivity, and justice earned it a place among the world's top 200 institutions.

TEDÜ Rector Prof. Dr. İhsan Sabuncuoğlu shared the following statement:

“We are proud to share our progress and roadmap in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. At TED University, we demonstrate our commitment to sustainability through concrete action. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our academic and administrative staff, students, and stakeholders. We remain committed to building a sustainable future through scientific contribution and societal impact.”

Out of 2,526 universities from 130 countries, Turkey had 108 participating institutions, including 36 foundation and 72 public universities. TEDÜ ranked:



31st overall in Turkey

9th among foundation universities nationwide 1st in Ankara for:



Quality Education (SDG 4)

Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6)

Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8)

Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11)

Climate Action (SDG 13)

Life Below Water (SDG 14)

Life on Land (SDG 15) Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17)

Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3)Gender Equality (SDG 5)Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions (SDG 16)

This year, TEDÜ broadened its impact assessment by receiving scores in nearly all SDG categories - excluding only“No Poverty” and“Zero Hunger.” Notably, the university delivered a strong debut performance in new areas such as Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6) and Life Below Water (SDG 14), both placing in the 401 band.

TEDÜ also maintained its standing in key areas like Quality Education and Gender Equality, reflecting its ongoing institutional commitment to sustainability and global impact.

