This Kashmiri Techpreneur Turned A Lost Notebook Into A Cultural Revolution

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) What first pulled you toward this work? Why Dawat Book?

I come from a tech background. But I've never looked at technology as just shiny tools. I've always felt that tech should make life more meaningful, not just more performative.

The real beginning was something very simple, Wartaav. I grew up watching my father, my uncles, carefully writing down who gave what at weddings and family gatherings. It wasn't just bookkeeping. It was a way of remembering people, of honouring connections.

Over time, I could see this tradition slipping away: misplaced papers, forgotten ledgers. It was becoming one of those things we'd lose without even noticing. That bothered me. I wanted to protect it. That's how Dawat Book started, as a digital home for Wartaav.

Was there a particular moment that made this personal for you?

Yes. It was a family function. My mentor and I were watching someone write Wartaav in a small diary, and we joked: what if this diary gets lost?

I suddenly realised how fragile the whole system was. I thought about all the weddings I had helped manage, how much cultural work happened quietly, usually in women's minds, never really seen.

That's when I knew. We needed to build something that would not only hold this work but also value it.

You've spoken about women's work being invisible in these settings.

Yes, always. Women have kept traditions alive-recording, cooking, organising-but no one called it innovation. No one called it important.

With Dawat Book, I wanted to make that work visible. It's not about glorifying the past. It's about giving our traditions dignity, design, and a proper space.

Did people immediately understand what you were trying to do?

No, not at all. In fact, most people didn't get it. They thought I was making celebrations too formal, too technical. Some laughed, some ignored it.

But those who tried it, they came back and said,“This is exactly what we needed.” That's been the most rewarding part. Not everyone understands it right away, but those who do, they really care about it.

How did the idea of using local ingredients and old recipes become part of Dawat Book ?

For me, a dawat is a story. And stories should start from where we come from.

At our events, we began serving wild greens like Obuj and local mushrooms like Kabul Dhingri-ingredients that have always grown here but rarely show up in weddings now. Instead of fizzy drinks, we served Shahi Sheera, an old, rich recipe. And we made herbal teas for diabetic guests, blends prepared by local women growers.

It wasn't about being fancy. It was about care. About remembering that our own land is full of flavour, that we don't need to import culture to impress anyone.

How do you find these ingredients and the people behind them?

We work with women who grow herbs in their backyards. We source from old bakers in downtown Srinagar. Many don't have shops or Instagram pages, but they carry legacy in their hands.

One of the sheermals we served recently came from a young boy trying to revive his family's baking tradition. For me, these people are the real heart of Dawat Book.

Was there a particular event that felt like a turning point?

Yes, a Kashmiri–Mexican wedding we curated recently. We blended cultures in the smallest ways: Kehwa with walnut fudge for the Mexican guests, herbal teas brewed by local women, Shahi Sheera instead of soft drinks, and handmade photo props that mixed sombrero patterns with Kashmiri embroidery.

One guest whispered,“I've never felt so embraced in a place I've never been to before.” That's when I knew this was working. You don't need grandeur. You need meaning.

How are people responding now to this shift away from big, showy celebrations?

In the beginning, people hesitated. They thought we were cutting costs. But when they experienced the events, they saw the beauty in the details, intention, and care.

I think people are beginning to want something real now. They're slowly moving toward the Dawat Book way: a celebration that feels like their own, not a borrowed version.

What's your dream for Dawat Book ?

I want Dawat Book to grow into a full cultural ecosystem. Not just weddings, but professional events, community gatherings, exhibitions, even ticketing, all with the same rooted care.

I want local vendors to earn more. I want women to be recognised as creators. I want young Kashmiris to see that technology can preserve culture. It doesn't always have to be disruptive.

Maybe one day a Sufi concert or a women-led startup event in Kashmir can be hosted through Dawat Book. That's where I see this going.

What do you hope this blend of tradition and technology inspires?

I hope it tells people, especially young girls, that your roots are not a burden. They're your superpower.

You can write software that honours your grandmother's recipes. You can build businesses around your own stories, not borrowed ones.

Innovation doesn't always look like rockets. Sometimes it looks like digitising Wartaav. Sometimes it looks like offering walnut fudge with kehwa because the bride is Mexican and the soul is Kashmiri.

If even one person sees Dawat Book and feels their story is worth building something around, that's enough for me.