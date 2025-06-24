Evolve Etfs (XRP & XRP.U) Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve XRP ETF (TSX: XRP) (TSX: XRP.U).



The Evolve XRP ETF aims to provide investors with a convenient and secure alternative to direct investment in XRP by investing in long-term holdings of XRP, purchased through Coinbase and/or other reputable XRP trading platforms and OTC counterparties.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.

