Canaf Reports Financial Results For Q2 2025
Revenue for the six months was recorded at CAN$13,777,295 (2024: CAN$15,819,050) with a net income after tax of CAN$1,221,144 (2024: CAN$854,185) and an adjusted EBITDA of CAN$1,212,441 (2024: CAN$981,971). The results reflect a 12-month trailing earnings per share at 30 April 2025 of CAN$0.052/share.
As at April 30, 2025 shareholder equity stood at CAN$12.3m (April 30, 2024: CAN$9.2m), which relates to a book value per share of CAN$0.259 (April 30, 2024: CAN$0.213/share).
About Canaf
Canaf is a public company listed on the TSX-V Exchange. Canaf's registered office is in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Canaf owns 100% of Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd., ("Quantum"), a South African company that owns 70% of Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd., ("Southern Coal"), a company that produces a high carbon, de-volatised (calcined) anthracite. Canaf also owns 100% of Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd., a South African holding company that owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd., and 100% of Canaf Capital (Pty) Ltd.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Canaf contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Canaf believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Canaf is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement. These risks include operational, political, currency and geological risks and the ability of Canaf to raise or obtain funds for its operations. Canaf's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
