Hyperx Officially Launches: Enabling Seamless Trading Across 15 Major Chains, Ushering In The Era Of Omnichain Interoperability
HyperX's core advantage lies in its self-developed liquidity aggregation engine and cross-chain matching system. Not only does it break down trading barriers between chains, but it also delivers an unprecedented trading experience with its second-level confirmation speed and institutional-grade security architecture. On its launch day, it achieved full on-chain coverage: supporting direct asset swaps across 15 major chains, capturing 98% of on-chain liquidity.
The launching of HyperX marks a pivotal shift for blockchain from "single-chain competition" to "multi-chain collaboration," heralding the next new era for the industry. Its technical architecture not only shatters the current state of ecosystem fragmentation but also consolidates billions in on-chain liquidity into a unified market, laying the infrastructure standard for the DeFi 3.0 era.
HyperX is not only committed to providing efficient liquidity and a premium trading experience for current crypto asset users but also, with a long-term vision, promotes the tokenization of global traditional financial products, breaking down the technical and circulation barriers between existing assets.
