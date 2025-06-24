Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hyperx Officially Launches: Enabling Seamless Trading Across 15 Major Chains, Ushering In The Era Of Omnichain Interoperability


2025-06-24 03:11:00
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - HyperX, a globally leading decentralized derivatives trading platform, officially launched. HyperX has breakthrough cross-chain technical barriers, enabling seamless trading of assets across 15 major chains. It eliminates the security risks and the frustration with high fees of traditional cross-chain bridges, building a "one-click access" multi-chain financial ecosystem.



Figure 1

HyperX's core advantage lies in its self-developed liquidity aggregation engine and cross-chain matching system. Not only does it break down trading barriers between chains, but it also delivers an unprecedented trading experience with its second-level confirmation speed and institutional-grade security architecture. On its launch day, it achieved full on-chain coverage: supporting direct asset swaps across 15 major chains, capturing 98% of on-chain liquidity.

The launching of HyperX marks a pivotal shift for blockchain from "single-chain competition" to "multi-chain collaboration," heralding the next new era for the industry. Its technical architecture not only shatters the current state of ecosystem fragmentation but also consolidates billions in on-chain liquidity into a unified market, laying the infrastructure standard for the DeFi 3.0 era.



Figure 2

HyperX is not only committed to providing efficient liquidity and a premium trading experience for current crypto asset users but also, with a long-term vision, promotes the tokenization of global traditional financial products, breaking down the technical and circulation barriers between existing assets.

MENAFN24062025004218003983ID1109718635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search