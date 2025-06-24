Rack Room Shoes Announces Winners Of The 2025 Teacher Of The Year Contest

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Rack Room Shoes held its annual Teacher of the Year contest, which allowed customers to nominate deserving and dedicated teachers who have made a positive and influential impact. Each winning teacher has been awarded a $10,000 technology grant for their school and a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card. After a thorough selection process, Rack Room Shoes is proud to recognize these five outstanding teachers:



Gladis Hinojos, a fourth-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary in El Paso, Texas

Beverly Keane, a math teacher at West Millbrook Magnet Middle in Raleigh, North Carolina

Lauren Pedersen, a fourth-grade teacher at Providence Spring Elementary in Charlotte, North Carolina

Danicia Randolph, a science teacher at Ridge Road Middle in Charlotte, North Carolina Adrienne Ruckser, a fourth-grade teacher at Lead Mine Elementary in Raleigh, North Carolina

The 2025 Teacher of the Year Contest began with an open call for nominations, inviting individuals from across the country to share stories of their favorite teachers and how these educators have positively influenced their lives or the lives of their children. More than 300 teachers were nominated nationwide, each deserving recognition for their exceptional dedication. After a public vote period, the five winning teachers were chosen.

"We are thrilled to honor these inspiring teachers for the meaningful differences they've made in the lives of their students," said Brenda Christmon, senior director of brand communications at Rack Room Shoes. "Their passion and commitment to education inspires us all. Through this contest, we aim to shine a light on their remarkable achievements."

To expand access to hands-on learning in media and communications, one of the winning schools plans to implement a full broadcast system. Last year's Teacher of the Year winners utilized their technology grants to enhance student learning through tools like 3D printers, laptops and STEAM lab resources.







2025 Teacher of the Year Winners

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives , our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.