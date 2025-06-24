STAU (STAU) Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of STAU (STAU). The STAU/USDT trading pair will be available for trading on June 25, 2025, at 06:00 (UTC). Users will be able to access the trading pair at: .







STAU listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



What Is STAU?

STAU introduces a blockchain-based digital currency backed by real-world gold assets. Unlike conventional cryptocurrencies, STAU combines cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure with physical gold mining and distribution to provide both stability and real-world utility.

The STAU ecosystem is built on a modular and scalable architecture, enabling secure and transparent participation in decentralized governance and applications. What truly sets STAU apart is its vertically integrated gold strategy: through direct gold mining operations and supply chain partnerships, STAU ensures real asset backing for its token economy.

In the second half of 2025, STAU will launch an online platform allowing users to purchase physical gold. This platform will serve as a bridge between digital currency and tangible value, empowering users to experience blockchain-powered commerce grounded in real assets.

Through a fixed-supply tokenomics model and community-led development, STAU aims to become a foundational digital currency that redefines trust, transparency, and utility in the Web3 era.

Key Features



Real-World Use Cases : Future updates will include enterprise applications, tokenized identity systems, and community-led finance (DeFi) features.

Modular Blockchain Framework : Developers will be able to deploy customized modules without compromising speed or security. Decentralized Governance : STAU token holders will participate in shaping the network's future through transparent voting systems.

Tokenomics

STAU will adopt a fixed-supply, utility-based model focused on long-term sustainability and community alignment.



Token Name : STAU

Token Symbol : STAU

Use Cases :



Payment and utility within the STAU ecosystem



Governance participation Staking incentives

Token holders will be incentivized through staking, reward mechanisms, and protocol-level revenue redistribution. The model is designed to create continuous value for contributors while supporting decentralized network growth.

Roadmap Highlights

The STAU roadmap will span multiple phases:



Q3 2025 : listing 3 CEX(LBank, MEXC, Bitmart)

Q4 2025 : Update starrygold platform(shoppingmall) 2026 Onward : Tokenized identity systems, enterprise adoption initiatives, and advanced AI-powered analytics

By delivering core infrastructure and user-friendly tools, STAU will aim to become a foundational layer for next-gen blockchain innovation.

Learn More about STAU

Website:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

